'Ruby Bridges' Director Thanks Florida Teachers For Voting Down Potential Ban

The director of 1998′s “Ruby Bridges” is thanking teachers for voting to keep her film in a Florida school’s curriculum after one parent’s complaint led to a potential ban.

The Hollywood Reporter shared Euzhan Palcy’s words of gratitude Friday following a controversy at St. Petersburg’s North Shore Elementary School over the movie, which is based on the true story of one of the first Black children to attend integrated Louisiana schools in 1960.

In a formal challenge last month, the parent of a North Shore Elementary student argued that the film wasn’t appropriate for second graders, claiming that the racism it depicts could teach children that white people hate Black people.

The complaint triggered a review process and eventually a vote by a committee of teachers and community members in Pinellas County, who unanimously decided on April 3 to allow the film at the school.

Palcy told The Hollywood Reporter that she commended the educators for “standing up for truth.”

“This is a victory for hope as portrayed in my film by the courage of children to turn their backs on bigotry, hatred and racism,” she said.

“The teachers’ action sticks a thorn in the bubble of ignorance in which the enlightened parents wish to surrounded their children.”

In an interview published by the Tampa Bay Times on April 1, Palcy questioned the effect that banning her film would have, claiming that those upset about it “didn’t ever watch the movie to the end.”

“If you deny history and hide things, how do you get the younger generation to understand and know what is wrong?” she asked.

“People need to stop insulting kids’ intelligence. They have a brain,” she added. “Children are sometimes faster and understand things so quickly. I truly believe that it’s the job of the teacher to look at the movie, explain what is going on, and talk to the kids.”

This isn’t the first time that Pinellas County has faced questions over its school district’s curriculum. Toni Morrison’s 1970 book, “The Bluest Eye,” was removed from classrooms and libraries earlier this year following a complaint from the parent of a local high school student.