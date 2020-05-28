Ruby Rose Speaks Out About Shocking 'Batwoman' Exit And We're Still Confused

Batwoman may prefer her cape and cowl, but we could use a decoder ring right about now to understand what Ruby Rose is trying to say about her abrupt exit from the CW series.

The Australian actor announced last week that she’d “made the very difficult decision” to leave the show after one season, shocking fans who were unsure how the series could continue without its star.

At the time, neither Rose nor producers let on why they were parting ways, but reports later circulated that the decision was mutual. One said Rose was “distressed by the long hours demanded of a lead television role,” which resulted in tension on set.

Now, the “Orange is the New Black” alum is speaking out about her departure for the first time in a cryptic Instagram post shared on Thursday.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community,” Rose wrote alongside a fan-made video montage of the character.

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also,” she concluded. “Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

The series, which marked Rose’s first starring role, had already been renewed for a second season before her departure, leaving the studio, network, and Berlanti Productions on the hunt for a new actor to assume the role of Kate Kane, aka Batwoman.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the second season premiere has been pushed to January 2021, allowing more than enough time to recast the lead.

And since “Batwoman” is the first superhero live-action TV series to feature a gay or lesbian title character, the production team is seeking a “new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months,” the studio and network said in a statement.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction,” the companies said last week.

As for what Rose intends to do with her time off, she may have dropped a hint on Instagram stories.

“Miss playing shows,” Rose, who is also a successful DJ, wrote before sharing clips from past concerts.