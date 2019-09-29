Ruby Rose Shares Graphic Video Of Surgery After Stunt Injury Threatened Paralysis

“Batwoman” star Ruby Rose has shared a video on Instagram of her emergency surgery after a stunt injury so serious it could have paralyzed her, she revealed.

“Well that was fun,” Rose quipped in the post Friday. She said she now has a “Pez dispenser” scar on her neck from the operation to repair herniated discs that occurred earlier this year.

“I was told a couple of months back that I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” Rose, 33, wrote. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal cord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”

The Australian “Orange Is the New Black” alum didn’t reveal details of the stunt, but she was working during that time on CW’s “Batwoman,” the first superhero live-action TV series to feature an LGBTQ title character. It debuts October 6.

“To anyone asking why I let them video” the surgery ... “Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??” Rose asked in her post. “Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

Warning: The video is graphic.

Rose had another “back procedure” in early 2018 to address a long-standing “spine issue,” she said on Twitter then and used a wheelchair for a time while she recovered, People magazine reported.