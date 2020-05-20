Ruby Rose Quits 'Batwoman' After Historic First Season On CW

Ruby Rose is leaving her groundbreaking role on “Batwoman” after just one season.

Rose, who portrayed the first queer title-role superhero on a live-action TV series, said in a statement:

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to ‘Batwoman’ next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Neither Rose nor the producers indicated why she was departing. Deadline suggested the parting was mutual and was unrelated to a stunt injury in which she said she herniated two discs and underwent emergency surgery to avoid potential paralysis. Variety, citing an unnamed source, said Rose’s health was not a factor.

The grind of playing a lead had taken its toll on the “Orange is the New Black” alum, according to Deadline.

Rose, who had played Batwoman before, made history when the CW announced it was picking up a full series featuring Batwoman in May 2019. “Batwoman” became the first superhero live-action TV series to feature a gay or lesbian title character.

Batwoman revealed to Gotham City that she’s a lesbian in a January episode.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the second-season premiere of “Batwoman” to January 2021, leaving producers with sufficient time to recast the lead. They pledged in a statement to fill the role with an actor who, like Rose, is from the “LGBTQ community.”