Wellnessfitnessyogaworkout

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid in these workout settings.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

A group fitness class is a wonderful way to get out of the house and treat your body to some healthy movement. But as with any public activity, it comes with many opportunities for rude behavior.

“A lot of us enjoy group fitness classes as much-needed ‘me time,’” said Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-host of the “Were You Raised By Wolves?” podcast. “But it’s actually not ‘me time.’ It’s ‘we time.’ And so you need to be mindful of the fact that you’re not alone and other people are also trying to enjoy the class, too.”

To help make instructor-led group workouts a better experience for everyone, HuffPost asked Leighton and other etiquette experts to share some common faux pas ― and advice for avoiding them. Read on for 11 rude behaviors.

Arriving late

“Arrive a few minutes early to find your spot and be sure you are ready when the instructor is ready to start,” advised Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting.

You disrupt the class when you get there late, so some studios even have late-arrival policies. Don’t assume they’ll make an exception for you. Be mindful if you might have to leave early as well.

“Plan to stay to the very end,” Leighton said. “But if you do need to leave the class early for some reason, a front row yoga mat isn’t for you. Take a spot closest to the door that’ll minimize the disruption.”

Chatting with your friends during class

Attending a fitness class with your friends can be an enjoyable activity, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right time to socialize.

“Make lengthy small talk after or before class,” advised Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert, author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of the Protocol School of Texas. “Talking over the instructor during the class is rude, as well as distracting.”

Hogging the water station

Most fitness studios offer water stations to keep people hydrated. Refrain from taking more than you need, however.

“When filling up your water bottle before class, ask yourself if you’ll really be drinking 128 ounces in the next hour or if maybe you don’t actually need to fill up your entire gallon-size jug while a long line of people forms behind you,” Leighton said.

Keeping your phone on

Ideally, you can keep your phone in a locker or otherwise stow it away during class. But if you need to have it in the room with you, don’t keep the volume on!

“Nothing kills the vibe faster than someone’s phone going off,” Leighton said. “If you need to keep an eye on your phone during class, keep it on silent and take a spot in the back of the room closest to the door if you need to make a quick exit to take a call.”

Try to be mindful of others when working out in a shared space.
FatCamera via Getty Images
Try to be mindful of others when working out in a shared space.

Saving spots for your late friends

“Don’t put down towels or mats to hold space for someone who is running late,” Gottsman said. “Chances are they aren’t going to arrive at all and someone else will miss a prime spot.”

Smith similarly advised against “saving” spots or machines for your friends at the gym, especially since space is often limited.

“Many gyms now assign locations to avoid this ongoing issue,” she noted.

Monopolizing the instructor’s time

Remember that a group fitness class is different from a personal training session. Don’t use everyone’s workout time to have your own conversation with the instructor.

“Asking questions about form or to avoid injury are acceptable,” Smith said. “Monopolizing the instructor’s time is not.”

Not being mindful of space

“Your participation should not overtly impact others,” Smith said. “Yes, there are times to cheer, sweat, and move, but excessive grunting, sweating, or bumping into others’ space should be avoided.”

Be mindful of the studio’s size as you move around ― and even as you prepare for class.

“Here in New York, especially in winter time, our studios aren’t often big enough for everybody plus their gym bags plus their coats,” Leighton said. “Bring just the essentials into the studio whenever possible.”

Sporting offensive slogans

People’s workout clothes and water bottles often have words on them ― and you should be mindful about what might be printed on your gear.

“Be aware of any slogans on your workout wear,” Smith said. “Avoid pictures and/or slogans which could be offensive to others ― racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, antisemitic, or even fatphobic images are best avoided.”

Ignoring the instructor’s movement

Gottsman pointed to the importance of trying to follow directions as closely as possible ― at least within reason.

“While you are encouraged to exercise at your own pace, doing something completely different means you might be better in a different group,” she said. “In other words, people behind you often follow your lead and doing a samba instead of a downward dog shows you are not closely aligned with the class you chose.”

Not wiping down equipment

Before you leave, you’ll need to wipe down the mats or pieces of equipment you were sweating all over, unless the studio tells you otherwise. This is one important way to show consideration to the people in the next class.

“In busy venues, be sure to gather your belongings, wipe down any equipment and exit quickly to allow the next class to begin on time,” Smith said.

Being unsupportive of others

“This is not middle school,” Smith emphasized. “Bodies come in all shapes and sizes. And people attend classes at all levels of fitness. Endeavor to be inclusive and supportive.”

Even if you’re a regular at a particular class and feel more comfortable, don’t forget to be friendly to everyone.

“People tend to make friends with people in their fitness class, but don’t leave out new people who are joining,” Gottsman urged. “If you see them struggle to find the location for equipment or look like they might have a question, reach out and offer help.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Does Taking Vitamins Help When You Have COVID?

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Based On These Stats, It’s Time To Talk To Your Kids About Porn. Here’s How.

Relationships

Prince Harry Wants To Spill Family Tea And Reconcile. Is That Even Possible?

Shopping

35 Travel Items That Are Worth Purchasing Because Frequent Travelers Swear By Them

Shopping

If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 34 Products That Do The Work For You

Shopping

If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP

Wellness

Is Today Really The Saddest Day Of The Year? What To Know About 'Blue Monday.'

Shopping

This Super-Easy Kitchen Swap Will Make Your Food Taste Infinitely Better

Shopping

Treat Yourself To One Of These 24 Gifts From Amazon

Shopping

Your Mom REALLY Deserves A Valentine's Day Gift. Here Are 18 Actually Nice Ones.

Shopping

Remove Pollutants From Your Water With An Expert-Recommended Filtration System

Shopping

27 Products That’ll Make You The Best Dog Parent According To Your Pup

Shopping

Put A Spring In Your Step With Some Highly-Rated Men's Running Shoes From Zappos

Shopping

12 Self-Care Goods That You Can Get At Anthropologie

Shopping

32 Helpful Things For Anyone Who Is WFH This Winter

Shopping

32 TikTok Beauty Products Under $10 To Treat Yourself To Immediately

Shopping

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

Shopping

39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

Shopping

If You Have Arthritis, Doctors Say These Products Can Help Ease Pain

Shopping

The One Gadget You May Need To Help With Plantar Fasciitis

Food & Drink

Gabriel Rucker: You Can Be A 'Cool Chef' And Still Be Sober

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Instagram-Famous Moisturizer Is Worth Every Penny

Relationships

Working From Home Is A Better Deal For Husbands Than Wives, Study Shows

Food & Drink

The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Parenting

11 Things Toddler Parents Say They’ll Never Do Again

Food & Drink

5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer

Shopping

If You Have Short Lashes, You Might Want to Try One Of These Tubing Mascaras

Shopping

The $17 Pan That Gives Every Brownie Perfect Edges

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 100 Years Ago

Wellness

23 Tiny Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2023

Parenting

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

Shopping

Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale

Wellness

This Is Your Body On A 10-Minute Walk

Shopping

We’re Obsessed With These Lego Sets For Adults, And You Will Be Too

Shopping

Some of Etsy’s Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Under $25

Food & Drink

Most Bartenders 'F'ing Hate' The Word 'Mocktail.' Here's Why.

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Parenting

How To Reconnect With An Estranged Adult Child