Giuliani's Off-The-Rails Speech Mimicking The Queen Gets The Treatment From Seth Meyers

The former New York mayor imitated Queen Elizabeth in a 9/11 anniversary address described as "incoherent" by the "Late Night" comedian.

Seth Meyers on Monday ripped Rudy Giuliani’s “incoherent” ramblings at what was supposed to be a “somber” dinner marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The “Late Night” host mocked Giuliani, who was the mayor of New York on 9/11, for a speech mimicking Queen Elizabeth II and vehemently denying he ever spent time with Prince Andrew.

Giuliani, formerly Donald Trump’s attorney, went from being “America’s mayor” after the attacks to “essentially a New York City bigfoot who hangs out with Eastern European mobsters,” cracked Meyers.

Watch the full video above. (The Giuliani jokes start at the 6-minute mark.)

