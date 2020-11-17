Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Demanded A Hefty Price For His Trump Legal Work

Rudy Giuliani is denying he has at least 20,000 daily reasons to oversee all of President Donald Trump’s failed court challenges to overturn the election that Joe Biden won two weeks ago.

According to The New York Times, multiple sources say the former New York City mayor asked the Trump campaign to pay him $20,000 a day for his legal work. (It’s not clear what they actually agreed on, the Times said.)

The reportedly requested day rate was for Giuliani to, as MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin put it, “oversee legal cases that have no chance of changing the outcome of the election.”

Even if there was a chance of overturning the election, Giuliani denies asking for that much.

“I never asked for $20,000,” he told the Times. “The arrangement is, we’ll work it out at the end.”

Giuliani may regret that decision, considering that Trump has a long history of stiffing workers.

One of Trump’s other last-standing attorneys, Marc Scaringi, admitted nine days ago that Biden had won the election and that the legal battles won’t work. The president has made numerous unfounded claims of voting irregularities, almost all of which have been thrown out of court.