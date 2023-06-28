Justice Department Interviews Rudy Giuliani Over Role In 2020 Election Scheme: Reports

Rudy Giuliani has been interviewed by federal investigators as part of a special counsel investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to multiple reports.

CNN first reported Tuesday that Giuliani, who acted as a private attorney for Donald Trump and was instrumental in the former president’s efforts to remain in power despite his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, met with investigators in recent weeks. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has reportedly been nearing decisions surrounding any charges in that investigation.

A spokesperson for Giuliani told The Associated Press that he’d met with investigators voluntarily. It’s unclear what questions the team asked, but a person familiar with the matter told AP that the interview was not conducted before a grand jury.

“The appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner,” Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s spokesperson, told the news service.

Giuliani was a key figure in the waning days of the Trump administration, urging the former president to fight the election results in battleground states and pushing lies about widespread election fraud. The state of New York suspended his law license in 2021 over the “demonstrably false and misleading statements,” with a court ruling at the time his actions were an “immediate threat” to the public.

Several news organizations reported in January that Giuliani had been subpoenaed in the inquiry, with investigators demanding he hand over documents related to his work for Trump as well as any payments he received. Investigators have also subpoenaed other attorneys who were in Trump’s orbit.

The latest report adds to the legal turmoil surrounding Trump since he left the White House. The investigation by Smith’s team led to a federal grand jury indictment earlier this month of the former president on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents taken from the White House.