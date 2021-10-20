Rudy Giuliani Is Scaring The Crap Out Of People With His Bizarre Video Filter

Rudy Giuliani appears to have discovered video filters and the result has left his critics both puzzled and frightened.

The Donald Trump henchman and former New York City mayor created a video with a filter that was supposed to make him look like former President Abraham Lincoln. Then, as Lincoln, Giuliani recorded a message in an indeterminate accent urging supporters to vote against Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor who is running again for the position in next month’s election:

Giuliani, who’s had his own bedroom issues, was referring to a 1990s scandal from the Bill Clinton presidency in which top donors got to stay in the Lincoln Bedroom of the White House. McAuliffe, who was finance chairman of the Democratic National Committee, denied it was his brainchild. Clinton later said he came up with the idea, but denied that it was intended to raise money, according to PolitiFact.

The room was actually used by Lincoln as an office.

Giuliani’s critics on Twitter mocked him over the oddball video:

Congrats, Rudy. This is the second-worst thing a bad actor did to Lincoln. https://t.co/4qJ3AwxiRJ — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 20, 2021

The pitch: A reality show about Rudy Giuliani's social-media person who hates him. https://t.co/SAXPnk5vVJ — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) October 20, 2021

You couldn’t help but go Adolph at the end right? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 20, 2021

Why does he look like an extra from Planet of the Apes? https://t.co/lDcFoQBFgC — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) October 20, 2021

Just when you thought Lincoln's relationship with theatrical performances couldn't have gotten any worse... https://t.co/NY0e8ibXR0 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 20, 2021

They should put pictures of Rudy Giuliani inside cartons of alcohol the way they put pictures of diseased lungs inside cigarette packets https://t.co/okTyR88p7v — eternals spoiler (@lib_crusher) October 20, 2021

You mean a room like this? pic.twitter.com/DEzyF4CA8l — 🎃 Margaret Sheehan (@MargareMSheehan) October 20, 2021

Andrew Giuliani (behind the camera): “That was great, dad. I think people are really going to love my idea!” — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) October 19, 2021

This David Lynch remake of Alice in Wonderland is about what you'd expect. https://t.co/hHutLyCsSF — Name Sounds Like 'Tod' But More Murdery (@RTodKelly) October 20, 2021

Rudy's Lincoln accent slips into German by the end....



Someone thought this was a good idea and then executed it. https://t.co/wT7xN172JE — Captain Renault (@NotClaudeRains) October 20, 2021

There's a LOT to unpack here but I just am fascinated how Abe sounds German at the end. 🤷 https://t.co/862xVXndxU — No More Plato's Cave (@NoMorePlatosCav) October 20, 2021

Is he going for a insanity defense? Apparently, he thinks Lincoln has a speaking delict of an English speaking, WW2 Nazi in the bunker with Hitler, esp at the end.. https://t.co/tv15p5mkB9 — Paul Chambers📢🏥🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) October 20, 2021