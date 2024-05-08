PoliticsRudy Giuliani

Accountants Don't Want To Help Rudy Giuliani In Bankruptcy Case, His Lawyers Say

The former attorney for Donald Trump has hit a snag in his bankruptcy filing.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Rudy Giuliani is struggling to find an accountant to assist in his bankruptcy case after the previous one left, his lawyers said.

In a court filing shared by The Hill on Tuesday, the attorneys wrote that the former New York City mayor and attorney for Donald Trump might have to do the accounting on his own.

In noting that “Debtor” Giuliani had filed his previously outstanding reports, his legal team revealed a snag moving forward.

“Unfortunately the Debtor originally had an accountant who was helping, however, he had a change of heart and indicated he no longer wished to help prepare the monthly operating reports,” the attorneys wrote.

“The Debtor advised that he has reached out to a number of accounting firms and CPA’s seeking their help, however, no one seems interested in taking the assignment,” the update continued.

One of the attorneys said he has “reviewed” with Giuliani how to prepare the operating reports himself.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December, listing nearly $152 million in debts. He made the move just after he was ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers he defamed by falsely claiming they tampered with results.

In April a judge rejected Giuliani’s attempt to have the verdict overturned.

He also faces mounting legal trouble of a criminal nature, including charges that he conspired with Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. A grand jury in Arizona has also indicted Giuliani for an alleged election scheme, although Trump was not charged.

