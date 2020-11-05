POLITICS

Giuliani Asks If People Think He's Stupid. Twitter Users Were Happy To Reply.

The Trump attorney and former New York mayor got some reminders of his own history in the replies.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who is now personal attorney to President Donald Trump, asked a simple question Wednesday.

As he ranted in Philadelphia while threatening legal action to stop votes from being counted, he asked if people thought he was stupid: 

His critics on Twitter were more than happy to to answer... with more than a few reminding him of his infamous appearance in the recent “Borat” sequel:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Rudy Giuliani Twitter Borat Subsequent Moviefilm