Giuliani Asks If People Think He's Stupid. Twitter Users Were Happy To Reply.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who is now personal attorney to President Donald Trump, asked a simple question Wednesday.
As he ranted in Philadelphia while threatening legal action to stop votes from being counted, he asked if people thought he was stupid:
His critics on Twitter were more than happy to to answer... with more than a few reminding him of his infamous appearance in the recent “Borat” sequel:
