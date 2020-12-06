Giuliani Asks Woman To Remove Mask Days Before Virus Diagnosis In Resurfaced Clip

“I don’t want you to do this if you feel uncomfortable, but would you be comfortable taking your mask off, so we can hear you more clearly?” Giuliani asked his first witness, Jessy Jacob, in a video clip that Twitter users resurfaced following Trump’s announcement on Sunday.

Jacob, a city of Detroit employee who claimed she witnessed fraudulent activities during ballot processing, asked the panel if she could be heard.

When someone confirmed they could, she left her mask on.