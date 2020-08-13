Rudy Giuliani declared Wednesday that if a future administration under presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden tried to prosecute President Donald Trump ― as Giuliani himself has repeatedly advocated for Obama administration figures ― the country would devolve into a “banana republic.”

The president’s personal attorney made the comment during an appearance on Fox News guest-hosted by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Under a news banner reading “How Kamala Harris would abuse the DOJ,” Huckabee asked his guest how damaging it would be for a Biden administration to criminally prosecute a former president.

“We would become a banana republic, Governor,” Giuliani replied. “That’s where we’re headed.”

Harris, a former prosecutor who is Biden’s running mate, said during her own presidential bid that if elected, her administration’s Justice Department would likely pursue criminal obstruction of justice charges against Trump. Biden told NPR last week that he “will not interfere with the Justice Department’s judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue a prosecution.”

Giuliani’s prediction was bizarre, coming from someone so outspoken about his own efforts to unearth damaging information about a previous administration. Trump has openly admitted he sent Giuliani to Ukraine, where he sought to dig up dirt on Biden for the 2020 campaign. Giuliani urged Trump to criminally investigate Biden earlier this year over unfounded corruption accusations about Biden’s part in the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor. He’s also since pushed for an investigation into Trump’s baseless “Obamagate” conspiracy theory.

And ahead of the 2016 election, Giuliani was a vocal proponent of prosecuting Hillary Clinton over her private email scandal if she were to win office.

Convenient that Rudy believes this now after all the hollering about Clinton. It’s almost as if he’s personally involved...as if *he* would go down with a hypothetical president being prosecuted for selling American foreign policy for personal gain. 🤔 https://t.co/E2DVhYl5jR — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) August 13, 2020

Giuliani then proceeded to disparage Biden and joined the right-wing media fray leveling misogynistic attacks against Harris, calling her a “very mean woman” and blasting her time as attorney general of California.

