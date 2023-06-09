Twitter Users Mock Rudy Giuliani Over Head-Scratching Claims About A TV Ban

Rudy Giuliani claimed that he’s been “banned” from TV appearances during an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly on Thursday.

Giuliani made the claim as he appeared on the right-wing network to discuss the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, who faces charges tied to his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Advertisement

“And they wanted to get rid of me both as a lawyer because I was one of his most effective lawyers,” said Giuliani, a former Trump attorney who was suspended from practicing law in New York and Washington, D.C. over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“On television, I’ve been one of his most effective spokespersons and they banned me from television. Fox won’t put me on.”

Giuliani’s claim may be linked to reports that he was banned from appearing on Fox News for almost three months back in 2021.

It’s unclear if the network has continued its reported ban of appearances by the former New York City mayor. HuffPost has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Advertisement

Giuliani: They wanted to get rid of me.. because I was one of his most effective lawyers. On television, I’ve been one of his most effective spokespersons and they banned me from television.. pic.twitter.com/4twdcNUmPF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023

Twitter users took aim at Giuliani over his Newsmax appearance and mocked him over his choice of platform for his claim.

He’s literally on television rn https://t.co/Ywmos2qLKA — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) June 9, 2023

Advertisement

Nothing says “one of his most effective lawyers” like getting your Law License suspended. https://t.co/i4urf45e5M — RazzLi (@razzli_) June 9, 2023