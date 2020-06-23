Rudy Giuliani went on an ugly, fearmongering rant against the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday, warning viewers of Fox News that the activist group “wants to come and take your house away from you.”

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, claimed BLM was part of an organized anarchist network that wants to “destroy” the U.S. government, “do away with our system of courts” and “take your property away and give to other people.”

“This is an orchestrated effort,” Giuliani told Fox prime time personality Laura Ingraham, claiming nationwide anti-racism protests were “no longer” about the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“That ended a long time ago,” he added.

See Giuliani’s comments here:

Giuliani’s tirade echoed racist remarks of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who last week suggested the United States faces a “dangerous moment” because of the BLM movement.

“They flood the streets with angry young people who break things, and they hurt anyone who gets in the way,” said Carlson. “When they want something, they take it. Make them mad, and they will set your business on fire. Annoy them, and they will occupy your downtown and declare a brand-new country. You’re not going to do anything about it. They know that for certain.”