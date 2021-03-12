Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat' Cameo Gets A Much-Deserved Honor

First, Rudy Giuliani got razzed for his shocking cameo in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and now he might get a Razzie Award.

The Razzies, which traditionally honor the year’s worst films and performances, have nominated Donald Trump’s personal lawyer for “Worst Supporting Actor.”

In addition, the former New York City mayor and 24-year-old actor Maria Bakalova were both nominated for “Worst Screen Couple.”

The former New York City mayor received the dubious honors for a scene where he can be seen reaching into his pants in the presence of Bakalova, who’s posing as a conservative reporter.

Bakalova portrays Borat’s teenage daughter in the film. The scene ends when star Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Borat, bursts into the room and says, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”

Giuliani hasn’t commented publicly on the nominations, but, chances are, he’s not exactly happy, since he previously called the segment a “hit job.”

The Razzies will be officially announced on April 24, one day before the Oscars. You can see the official nomination video below.