Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat 2' Appearance Arouses Interest Of Twitter Users

Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in “Borat 2” is arousing a lot of interest on Twitter.

In one scene of the film, which officially premieres Friday on Amazon Prime, the former New York City mayor is seen touching himself in the presence of a woman who’s posing as a conservative reporter.

The woman is Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, 24, who in the movie portrays Borat’s teenage daughter.

The scene ends when star Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Borat, bursts into the room and says, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”

Yes, we know: Pictures or it didn’t happen.

Here’s Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to the President of the United States.



A still picture of Rudy from the Borat movie coming out on Friday.



Cant wait... pic.twitter.com/52kFgoOe4J — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2020

Naturally, Twitter users had strong opinions.

Which sank lower, @RudyGiuliani's reputation or his hand down his pants? #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 21, 2020

Sharing this from @TeaPainUSA but not the tweet because folks don't need to have the pic repeated: "Sweet Mary, Joseph and Jesus! If a comedian can compromise @RudyGiuliani

, imagine what a seasoned Russian intelligence agent can do." < THIS IS THE HEART OF IT — Brad Bauman (@bradbaumn) October 21, 2020

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani tested positive for being a jerk off#ByeRudy — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) October 21, 2020

Really, Rudy Giuliani getting tricked by Borat is the *least* surprising development of 2020, if you think about it. — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) October 21, 2020

Didn't think the reason I'd be excited about a new fall movie would be because of @RudyGiuliani touching himself but well, here I am. — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) October 21, 2020

Some imagined the conversations going on right now in the Trump camp.

“And now, here’s how we make this look like it’s Hunter’s laptop.” — Bill Vidonic (@BillVidonic) October 21, 2020

Some drew comparisons between Giuliani and CNN legal affairs analyst and New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin, who was suspended on Monday for exposing himself during a Zoom meeting.

Jeffrey Toobin to Rudy Giuliani today: pic.twitter.com/gsFLTMhRHI — mattgallagher0 (@MattGallagher0) October 21, 2020

Jeffrey Toobin, Giuliani, who's next? Doesn't jerking off in front of people who never wanted to see that always happen in three's? — Lizz "Good Genes" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) October 21, 2020

Giuliani hasn’t commented on his onscreen touchiness, but he told the New York Post in early July that he’d been pranked by Baron Cohen.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani said at the time. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”