Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat 2' Appearance Arouses Interest Of Twitter Users

Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in “Borat 2” is arousing a lot of interest on Twitter.
In one scene of the film, which officially premieres Friday on Amazon Prime, the former New York City mayor is seen touching himself in the presence of a woman who’s posing as a conservative reporter.
The woman is Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, 24, who in the movie portrays Borat’s teenage daughter.
The scene ends when star Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Borat, bursts into the room and says, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”
Yes, we know: Pictures or it didn’t happen.
Naturally, Twitter users had strong opinions.
Some imagined the conversations going on right now in the Trump camp.
Some drew comparisons between Giuliani and CNN legal affairs analyst and New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin, who was suspended on Monday for exposing himself during a Zoom meeting.
Giuliani hasn’t commented on his onscreen touchiness, but he told the New York Post in early July that he’d been pranked by Baron Cohen.
“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani said at the time. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”
