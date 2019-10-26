Rudy Giuliani set Twitter alight on Friday after it emerged that he’d butt-dialed and left voicemails for an investigative NBC reporter twice in three weeks.

The former New York mayor, who is now Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was reportedly heard talking about needing money and ranting about the president’s potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden in the recordings received by Rich Schapiro.

It prompted some people to share their own stories of being inadvertently called by Giuliani:

While we’re telling Rudy butt dial stories... he once texted me a voice memo recording of himself talking to a guy. I couldn’t make any sense of it or figure out how he managed to text me a recording inadvertently. https://t.co/SZT09jnOEv — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 25, 2019

everyone has a good Rudy butt dial story. I've heard him on what sounded like a plane, at the airport, at what sounded like a bar. "SIR, SIR! HELLO!" Alas. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 25, 2019

Others just poked fun at the lawyer over the bizarre incident:

rudy giuliani’s butt...............welcome to the resistance — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 25, 2019

Found the whistleblower: Rudy's ass https://t.co/Hp3lHTzELy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2019

Ugh. Sorry to bother you guys.



I just heard from @RudyGiuliani again.



He asked that I remind everyone that his DMs are open and he’d like to hear your thoughts on his butt dial incident — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 25, 2019

Wow, the Google Alert "Rudy Giuliani" and "butt" I set 5 years ago is going crazy! — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) October 25, 2019

i got 6 days to get my sexy "Giuliani butt dial" costume together. — Julia Azari (@julia_azari) October 25, 2019

Rudy, you can butt dial me if you’d like — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 25, 2019

We... worked on these FOIAs for a year... and... he just butt-dialed it out.https://t.co/4j3LU4hMcB — American Oversight (@weareoversight) October 25, 2019

Rudy is killing it at this lawyer thing lately. Just crushing it https://t.co/7m1kpoDCZV — Quid Pro Joe (@JoePerticone) October 25, 2019

the Giuliani butt-dial story confirms it's high time we rename the entire network of Trump scandal and corruption. it's Boomergate now — Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) October 25, 2019

hearing reports that giuliani has crashed through the ceiling of the new york times with a box labeled CRIME SECRETS — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) October 25, 2019

we’ve officially entered “producers of scripted TV would reject this for not being believable enough” territory https://t.co/0tWxSAENnb — Caroline McCarthy (@caro) October 25, 2019

And I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing ... we need money. https://t.co/vyan9ksime — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) October 25, 2019

to leave one dubious butt-dial voicemail for a reporter may be regarded as a misfortune; to leave two looks like carelessness, as Oscar Wilde didn’t say https://t.co/HMEl5bJaiJ — Alexandra Petrified (@petridishes) October 25, 2019

Surely you can only butt-dial someone these days if you disable your phone auto-lock? You might recall that Giuliani was Trump's cybersecurity advisor — Alastair Coote (@_alastair) October 25, 2019

Trump's anticipated defense of Giuliani: "It was the PERFECT butt dial. The most beautiful butt dial, really." — Wajahat "Get Over It" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 25, 2019

A History Classroom in the Future:



TEACHER: Ok kids, today we study the period of Trump Presidency



CLASS: Pee Tape! Pee Tape!



TEACHER: No, not yet. We first do Trump's staff, starting with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani



CLASS: Butt dial! Butt dial!#ButtHisVoicemails #ButtDial — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 26, 2019

If a BUTT-DIAL takes down Giuliani and possibly even Trump that would be sweet sweet poetry. https://t.co/WNb1mJKcmH — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) October 25, 2019

The butt-dial heard around the world... https://t.co/iq69DpVzAz — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 25, 2019

The real victim here is @TheOnion which is being outdone by real life https://t.co/tx6vXwwmtc — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) October 25, 2019

Rudy keeps talking out of his ass, etc...etc.... https://t.co/pOir2vA2hG — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 25, 2019

Giuliani's butt disagreed with his decision to blow off the House's subpoena. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 25, 2019

the shot is good, the chaser elevates the entire thing into the stratosphere https://t.co/RKmJknei4l pic.twitter.com/EXT8IchKji — Mark Berman (@markberman) October 25, 2019

You would never believe this in an HBO drama.



Season 3 Episode 6: The One with the Butt-Dialhttps://t.co/AO3oQZqGwV — A Cat In The Lonesome October (@catvalente) October 25, 2019

GIULIANI'S BUTT IS THE WHISTLEBLOWER — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) October 25, 2019