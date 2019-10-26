Rudy Giuliani set Twitter alight on Friday after it emerged that he’d butt-dialed and left voicemails for an investigative NBC reporter twice in three weeks.
The former New York mayor, who is now Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was reportedly heard talking about needing money and ranting about the president’s potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden in the recordings received by Rich Schapiro.
It prompted some people to share their own stories of being inadvertently called by Giuliani:
Others just poked fun at the lawyer over the bizarre incident:
