POLITICS

Rudy Giuliani Gets Hilariously Torched On Twitter Over Butt-Dials To Reporter

"We’ve officially entered 'producers of scripted TV would reject this for not being believable enough' territory," one person commented.

Rudy Giuliani set Twitter alight on Friday after it emerged that he’d butt-dialed and left voicemails for an investigative NBC reporter twice in three weeks.

The former New York mayor, who is now Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was reportedly heard talking about needing money and ranting about the president’s potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden in the recordings received by Rich Schapiro.

It prompted some people to share their own stories of being inadvertently called by Giuliani:

Others just poked fun at the lawyer over the bizarre incident:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani
CONVERSATIONS