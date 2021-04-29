Rudy Giuliani’s cellphones and other electronic devices were seized by federal agents on Wednesday as part of the investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine.

And the raid on the Manhattan home and office of the former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump prompted plenty of people on Twitter to crack the same kind of gag about his inadvertent penchant for butt-dialing reporters.

In 2019, the former New York mayor ranted about then-Democratic hopeful Joe Biden and needing funds in recordings he accidentally left on the phone of NBC investigative reporter Rich Schapiro.

“Now he’ll have to butt-dial reporters on the landlines,” read a mocking post from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The FBI took Rudy Giuliani's electronic devices, including his cell phone. Now he'll have to butt-dial reporters on the landline. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/BNekp6zMt5 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 29, 2021

How will Rudy butt dial without his phone? — Tom Hearden (@followtheh) April 28, 2021

Taking away Rudy's phone means that for the first time in 17 years someone in his contact list will not receive their daily butt dial. — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) April 28, 2021

Rudy is gonna use his one phone call to butt dial @richschapiro — KH-19 (@labboypro) April 28, 2021

If Rudy ends up being arrested, will he get one butt-dial in addition to the customary phone call? — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) April 28, 2021

Guess I won’t be getting any more butt dial calls from Rudy — Roger Rathman (@CollectsToyCars) April 28, 2021

The FBI raided Rudy and took away his ability to butt dial random journalists. — Poetic Justice (@PoeticJ59274248) April 28, 2021

how will rudy butt dial reporters now? — fifth wave loko (@wojsvenwoj) April 28, 2021

praying i get the Rudy butt dial. — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 28, 2021

Who is Rudy going to butt dial for help? No answer could possibly be wrong, so let your imagination wander! — Anna Duleep (@AnnaDuleep) April 28, 2021

The FBI should put themselves on Rudy's contact list. He'll butt-dial them sooner or later. — Jojoba Fett (@The_Goonhongo) April 29, 2021

Oh the mind boggles...



I'm wondering if Rudy has a cell phone to butt-dial now. https://t.co/DTKIQcg5dy — nastygranny (@Nastygrannysz) April 28, 2021

60/40 Rudy will butt-dial from last remaining flip-phone.🍸 — Well, That's Life🍸 (@WELLTHATSLIFE4U) April 28, 2021