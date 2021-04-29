Rudy Giuliani’s cellphones and other electronic devices were seized by federal agents on Wednesday as part of the investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine.
And the raid on the Manhattan home and office of the former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump prompted plenty of people on Twitter to crack the same kind of gag about his inadvertent penchant for butt-dialing reporters.
In 2019, the former New York mayor ranted about then-Democratic hopeful Joe Biden and needing funds in recordings he accidentally left on the phone of NBC investigative reporter Rich Schapiro.
“Now he’ll have to butt-dial reporters on the landlines,” read a mocking post from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter