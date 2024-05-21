PoliticsLegal IssuesRudy GiulianiCoffee

Reactions Pour In For Rudy Giuliani's Name Brand Coffee

The best part of waking up should not include Rudy Coffee in your cup.
Rudy Giuliani’s latest racket is brewing up some strong reactions.

Giuliani announced the arrival of his own coffee brand, Rudy Coffee, this weekend, in what appeared to be an attempt to distract from his extensive legal issues and ongoing bankruptcy.

On Sunday, the former Donald Trump lawyer happily hawked his product in an obviously AI-enhanced video, showing off three varieties of beans, all emblazoned with Giuliani’s own face and slogans, including “fighting for justice,” “enjoying life” and “America’s mayor.”

Reactions quickly poured in online as people ruthlessly mocked the $30 price tag for Giuliani’s two-pound bags of java, which he described as the “finest beans imaginable.”

Though some people worried about the havoc Rudy’s roast would wreak on their stomachs, others called the former New York City mayor out for the obvious grift.

Others wondered if a cup of his coffee could cause a literal meltdown, similar to when Giuliani appeared to drip black dye from his head during his infamous press conference about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

While the inspiration behind Giuliani’s latest venture is unclear, it does seem like he’s in need of a new gig.

Earlier this month, Giuliani was suspended from his radio hosting gig with WABC Radio after refusing to stop peddling conspiracy theories about how the 2020 election was stolen. According to the New York Post, he earned $15,000 a month from the job.

Giuliani’s promotional push for his coffee comes shortly after he was served with indictment papers during a party in Florida celebrating his upcoming 80th birthday. The indictment is related to a case about an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

Giuliani was arraigned on Tuesday; he pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges he is facing in the case, according to The Associated Press.

See some more choice reactions about Giuliani’s coffee right here:

