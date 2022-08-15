Giuliani Told He's Target Of Georgia Probe Into 2020 Election Interference

Rudy Giuliani has been informed that he’s the target of a criminal probe by Georgia officials investigating former President Donald Trump’s campaign for potential interference in the 2020 presidential election, his lawyer told The New York Times on Monday.

The former Trump lawyer and ex-New York City mayor is reportedly scheduled to testify in Atlanta on Monday.

But his lawyer, Robert Costello, told the Times that Giuliani will invoke attorney-client privilege if prosecutors question him about any exchanges between him and Trump.

“If these people think he’s going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they’re delusional,” Costello said.

The news follows previous reports that prosecutors have been zeroing in on Giuliani as a key figure in the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn his loss in Georgia in 2020. Investigators led by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Georgia’s Fulton County, reportedly questioned witnesses earlier this summer about baseless claims Giuliani made before legislative panels about suitcases full of secret ballots and corrupted voting machines.