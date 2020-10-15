Thanksgiving should be awkward at Rudy Giuliani’s house this year.

It’s not exactly a shocker: The daughter of the former New York City mayor supported Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016 and tweeted a photo with Biden running mate Kamala Harris in August.

Still, the 31-year-old makes a better case for voting for Biden in a Vanity Fair article published Thursday than her father has for Trump over the last five years.

She does it by explaining that she grew up with “the kind of cruel, selfish politics that Donald Trump has now inflicted on our country.”

Giuliani writes that she occasionally debated her dad starting when she was 12, but admits it was “probably before I was emotionally equipped to handle such carnage.”

She recalls:

“Even though he was considered socially moderate for a Republican back in the day, we still often butted heads. When I tried to explain my belief that you don’t get to be considered benevolent on LGBTQ+ rights just because you have gay friends but don’t support gay marriage, I distinctly remember him firing back with an intensity fit for an opposing politician rather than one’s child.”

Trump and supporters like her dad, she writes, have used the presidency “to stoke the injustice that already permeated our society, taking it to dramatically new, Bond-villain heights.”

She also points out that the current administration has urged the Supreme Court to let businesses fire people for being LGBTQ, rolled back a rule barring health care providers from discriminating against LGBTQ individuals and banned transgender people from the military.

But she doesn’t put the blame just on Trump.

“If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with ‘yes-men’ and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power,” Giuliani writes. “We’ve seen this ad nauseam with Trump and his cadre of high-level sycophants (the ones who weren’t convicted, anyway).”

By comparison, she contends that Biden is not afraid to surround himself with people who disagree with him, including Harris, who challenged him in the Democratic presidential primary. That speaks volumes about what an inclusive president he will be, Giuliani says.

Giuliani sounds confident that a Biden administration would seek to reduce political polarization.

“The very notion of ‘bipartisanship’ may seem painfully ludicrous right now, but we need a path out of impenetrable gridlock and vicious sniping,” she writes. “In Joe Biden, we’ll have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civility over alienation, bullying, and scorched-earth tactics.”