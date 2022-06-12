Rudy Giuliani Insists Trump Had 'Nothing To Do' With Jan. 6 Insurrection

“This is not political theater. It’s not protected speech,” Nessel said. “It’s an attack on the very fabric of our system of government.”

Last week the disciplinary branch of the District of Columbia Bar Association filed ethics charges against Giuliani alleging that he promoted unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania.

Last June, an appeals court suspended Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements in a bid to get courts to overturn Trump’s defeat. His D.C. law license was also suspended.