Rudy Giuliani responded to President Donald Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter on Friday with a question:

What happened to POTUS? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 9, 2021

Giuliani appeared to be referencing Trump’s failed attempt to tweet from the official presidential @POTUS feed after the president was booted from his personal @realdonaldtrump account.

The former New York Mayor also asked what had happened to Parler, the right-wing social media site that has been axed from the Google Play store, and demanded to know “who will be silenced next?”

Twitter users had some sharp comebacks for the president’s personal lawyer, who was condemned this week for assisting his boss in inciting the violent mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Many suggested his question was a self-own.

“America has been asking the same question for 4 years,” one critic hit back.

Others recalled that confused John Travolta scene from “Pulp Fiction.”

He’s fine. He lives on a farm now where he gets to run & play all day. He will miss you, but he’s very happy there. — Caissie (@Caissie) January 9, 2021

What happened to Rudy? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 9, 2021

Well...it began when Trump lied about the size of his Inauguration Day crowd for some reason... — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🎉TRUMP IS BANNED🎉 (@IfBarack) January 9, 2021

bro, he's in there somewhere, keep checking pic.twitter.com/dczuulGna2 — Loot Every Walmart (@BethLynch2020) January 9, 2021

Sometimes a platform and a user just can't be together but it's not your fault who wants to get ice cream? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 9, 2021

America has been asking the same question for 4 years.https://t.co/17ZZRbBY5e — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) January 9, 2021

That's a question we've all been asking for the last four years — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 9, 2021

Unfortunately, the POTUS has been MIA since January 2017. Hang tight Rudy, fortunately this problem will be resolved in a few days. — Brent O (@OnlineDetective) January 9, 2021

He disappeared into the air - pouf - just like the virus. — 💧julie boyd (@jboyded) January 9, 2021

He's on Twitter Total Landscaping — Rob #evermore (@RealityRobbed) January 9, 2021

Tweet of the day. Left out of the loop again to be made to look a fool



How can this hero of 911 have come to this?



#CORRUPTION #LiesAfterLies https://t.co/58U8lzIJEL — lisegallagher 💙 (@map_mojo) January 9, 2021

Sometimes we all ask that question... — Jeff Hubbell (@Humbledore) January 9, 2021

