Rudy Giuliani responded to President Donald Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter on Friday with a question:
Giuliani appeared to be referencing Trump’s failed attempt to tweet from the official presidential @POTUS feed after the president was booted from his personal @realdonaldtrump account.
The former New York Mayor also asked what had happened to Parler, the right-wing social media site that has been axed from the Google Play store, and demanded to know “who will be silenced next?”
Twitter users had some sharp comebacks for the president’s personal lawyer, who was condemned this week for assisting his boss in inciting the violent mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Many suggested his question was a self-own.
“America has been asking the same question for 4 years,” one critic hit back.
Others recalled that confused John Travolta scene from “Pulp Fiction.”