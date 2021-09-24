Rudy Giuliani Is Outraged By Reported Fox News Decision To Ban Him

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is outraged by a reported Fox News decision to temporarily ban him.

“It’s really strange that I’m on probation [at Fox News] at a time in which just about everything I said [about the 2020 election] is being corroborated,” Giuliani said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Friday. “And they actually are reporting all the things they claim I misled them about.” (Check it out in the video clip above.)

Almost nothing he has said about the former president’s election loss has been corroborated.

Politico reported earlier Friday that Giuliani has been banned from the network for three months and that he learned of the decision earlier this month. He had been scheduled to appear on “Fox & Friends” to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 but was told the night before by host Pete Hegseth that he had been cut, according to Politico. Fox News has not confirmed the report.

Giuliani may be a bit radioactive for Fox News, which is battling a $1.6 defamation suit from Dominican Voting Systems over what it claims was a tidal wave of election falsehoods. Giuliani is also being sued by the company for $1.3 billion.

Giuliani strangely insisted to Bannon that his claims about the Arizona election being stolen from Trump have now been corroborated — even though a report Friday on an election audit ordered by the Republican state Senate confirmed that President Joe Biden won the state.