Rudy Giuliani Mocked For Impeachment Podcast Idea: 'Condolences To His Attorneys'

Rudy Giuliani is considering launching a podcast about the impeachment proceedings against his client President Donald Trump ― and if Giuliani’s previous media gaffes are any indicator, people think the podcast would be a real humdinger.

The president’s personal lawyer was overheard at a New York City restaurant discussing in-depth plans for this podcast, which would analyze the public hearings scheduled in the House starting later this week. Two sources who overheard the conversation provided a recording to CNN on the condition the recording not be made public.

Christianné Allen, a spokeswoman for Giuliani, confirmed to CNN that he did discuss the podcast idea at lunch on Saturday. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward,” she said. “As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”

Giuliani is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York over his ties to two men, now charged with campaign finance violations, who allegedly aided his efforts to advance Trump’s interests in Ukraine. He has also been subpoenaed as part of the House’s impeachment probe into Trump’s alleged efforts to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating 2020 political rival Joe Biden.

The closed-door testimony of several witnesses has already described Giuliani as having a central role in the conversations and decisions by Trump and Trump officials that sparked the impeachment inquiry. He is also notoriously loose-lipped and a repeat butt-dialer, which would seem to make a podcast ― not to mention the whole relationship ― a bit risky for Trump.

Most notably, Giuliani accidentally rang an NBC journalist twice in three weeks last month, at one point leaving a three-minute message in which he could be heard speaking about needing cash and ranting about Biden, according to NBC News. Other journalists say they’ve had similar experiences.

Since the beginning of the impeachment inquiry, Giuliani has made appearances on multiple networks arguing with news hosts and ranting about Biden conspiracy theories. In an explosive September interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, he denied asking Ukraine to investigate Biden, got into a yelling match with Cuomo, and then minutes later admitted, “Of course I did,” when asked the same question.

So the news that Giuliani might create an impeachment podcast had Twitter users in a tizzy. While some offered condolences to his legal team, others were just there to brainstorm names for the new project:

Impeachment Guarantee with Rudy Giuliani https://t.co/W76fWQapyf — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 11, 2019

As an analyst and a citizen, I 100% think Rudy should do this and I would subscribe to it immediately. (But sincere condolences to his attorneys.) https://t.co/HgGKQTXkcb — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 11, 2019

Giuliani's attorneys: no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no get me rudy on the phone asap no no no https://t.co/pPgCbKvS0W — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 11, 2019

I don't understand why Rudy needs a podcast when he already has one in the form of regular butt-dialed messages to journalists. https://t.co/7FcqB5UJ8x — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 11, 2019

Rudy already releases a podcast every time he sits down on his phone https://t.co/Mz5r5HDOfK — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 11, 2019

#GiulianiPodcastTitles

Seriously, WTF

Old Man Yells At Cloud

PseudoLawyer

Rudy’s Messy Go

Whoops, Perjury

My Russians, My Russians, And Me https://t.co/0NAxuJATHa — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) November 11, 2019

This would be an "impeachment podcast" in the sense that if Rudy Giuliani does a podcast, the things he says on it will significantly increase the chances that Trump gets impeached. https://t.co/xJU4nbS688 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) November 11, 2019

Names for Rudy's potential podcast?@NormWilner suggests "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me I Just Confessed."@alexisgoldstein proposes "Pod Save Trump from Impeachment."@BGrueskin offers up "The Butt Dial." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 11, 2019

Heads up, I'm thinking of doing a podcast about Rudy Giulilani's impeachment podcast. — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 11, 2019

Please welcome Rudy Giuliani's lawyers to the church of "Not Everyone Needs A Podcast." https://t.co/2r48c0VH1g — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) November 11, 2019

First episode, in its entirety: “Hi, it’s Rudy Giuliani, this podcast is sponsored by MeUndies, and — hang on—I need to wire $500,000 to Ukraine—which button stops the recording on this? Is it thi—“ https://t.co/BNlpALWG8q — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) November 11, 2019

The best episode of the upcoming Rudy impeachment podcast is when he mistakenly records and then uploads a 45 minute phone call with Trump — David Freedlander (@freedlander) November 11, 2019

Draft titles:



-This Ukrainian Life

-My Favorite Impeachment

-Quid Pro NO!

-Impeachment? In This Economy?

-9/11

-Wait, Wait, Don’t Impeach Me

-WTF with Rudy Giuliani https://t.co/JGFQt0HucJ — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 11, 2019