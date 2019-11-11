Rudy Giuliani Mocked For Impeachment Podcast Idea: 'Condolences To His Attorneys'

Rudy Giuliani is considering launching a podcast about the impeachment proceedings against his client President Donald Trump ― and if Giuliani’s previous media gaffes are any indicator, people think the podcast would be a real humdinger.
The president’s personal lawyer was overheard at a New York City restaurant discussing in-depth plans for this podcast, which would analyze the public hearings scheduled in the House starting later this week. Two sources who overheard the conversation provided a recording to CNN on the condition the recording not be made public.
Christianné Allen, a spokeswoman for Giuliani, confirmed to CNN that he did discuss the podcast idea at lunch on Saturday. “He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward,” she said. “As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”
Giuliani is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York over his ties to two men, now charged with campaign finance violations, who allegedly aided his efforts to advance Trump’s interests in Ukraine. He has also been subpoenaed as part of the House’s impeachment probe into Trump’s alleged efforts to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating 2020 political rival Joe Biden.
The closed-door testimony of several witnesses has already described Giuliani as having a central role in the conversations and decisions by Trump and Trump officials that sparked the impeachment inquiry. He is also notoriously loose-lipped and a repeat butt-dialer, which would seem to make a podcast ― not to mention the whole relationship ― a bit risky for Trump.
Most notably, Giuliani accidentally rang an NBC journalist twice in three weeks last month, at one point leaving a three-minute message in which he could be heard speaking about needing cash and ranting about Biden, according to NBC News. Other journalists say they’ve had similar experiences.
Since the beginning of the impeachment inquiry, Giuliani has made appearances on multiple networks arguing with news hosts and ranting about Biden conspiracy theories. In an explosive September interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, he denied asking Ukraine to investigate Biden, got into a yelling match with Cuomo, and then minutes later admitted, “Of course I did,” when asked the same question.
