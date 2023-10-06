LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Internal Revenue Service has placed a tax lien on Rudy Giuliani’s Florida condo in another sign of the longtime Donald Trump ally’s growing financial difficulties.

The condo, part of a complex built in 1969, is located around three miles north of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Giuliani owes about $550,000 in income taxes to the IRS, according to a filing signed in late August. That’s in addition to a variety of legal bills that are reportedly mounting as the former New York City mayor faces criminal election interference charges in Georgia and other legal woes.

The existence of the lien was first reported this week by The Daily Mail, which estimates the condo is currently worth about $4.5 million. Giuliani purchased the property for $1.9 million in 2010 and attempted unsuccessfully to sell it for $3.3 million in 2019, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

If Giuliani does not resolve the issue with the IRS, the agency has the power to levy his property — that is, seize and sell it — to pay the debt. A lien can also affect his ability to secure credit.

The former mayor listed an Upper East Side apartment for $6.5 million this summer but has yet to find a buyer.

An attorney for Giuliani, Adam Katz, told a judge in August that his client was “close to broke.” Among those suing him are Smartmatic, the voting technology company accusing Giuliani of defamation, and Robert J. Costello, a former attorney who says Giuliani owes him more than $1 million in unpaid fees. Also in August, a federal judge ordered Giuliani to pay nearly $133,000 to two Georgia election workers after he failed to produce evidence in their case against him.

But Giuliani’s personal problems go even further.

This week, The New York Times reported that Giuliani’s alleged drinking problem has attracted the attention of special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump. The story claimed Giuliani has exhibited “consistent, conspicuous intoxication” in recent years, even allegedly downing liquor before appearing on Fox News.

In her new book, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021, although he denies the charge.