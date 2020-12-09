Rudy Giuliani Leaves Hospital Following COVID-19 Treatment

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, left the hospital on Wednesday after spending three nights there to receive treatment for COVID-19.

Reporters saw Giuliani, 76, leave Georgetown University Hospital at around 5 p.m. and flash a thumbs-up to the cameras. Earlier on Wednesday, he told TalkRadio 77 WABC he was feeling well and planned to leave the Washington, D.C., hospital later in the day.

“I’ve got to quarantine for a few more days,” the former New York mayor said. “Because the way they calculate it, I probably got [infected] seven, eight days ago. So I’ve got about three or four more days to make sure it’s out of my system.”

Trump announced Giuliani’s coronavirus diagnosis Sunday on Twitter, and the former mayor later confirmed it.

“Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Giuliani tweeted. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Giuliani has been traveling around the country for weeks on behalf of Trump, pushing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in an attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over the president.

In one incident at a Michigan voter fraud hearing just days before he announced his diagnosis, Giuliani asked a witness if she would take her mask off so that he could hear her better.

His diagnosis comes as the U.S. faces a surge in new COVID-19 cases, setting record high hospitalization rates and inching parts of the country dangerously close to maxed-out intensive care units.

Giuliani is one of dozens of Trump administration officials who’ve fallen ill with the disease in recent months, including the president himself. Like Trump, Giuliani has downplayed the seriousness of the virus, which has claimed nearly 300,000 American lives.

“Things happen in life and you have to go with them. You can’t overreact to them, otherwise you let the fear of illness drive your entire life,” he said in a Tuesday radio interview from the hospital, adding, “You can overdo the mask.”