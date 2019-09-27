Rudy Giuliani offered a doozy of a declaration about the Ukraine scandal Thursday, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that he is “a legitimate whistleblower” who should be congratulated. (Watch the clip below.)

Giuliani ― under fire after a newly released whistleblower complaint outlined his attempt to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate President Donald Trump’s 2020 election rival Joe Biden ― already said earlier in the day that he would wind up “the hero.”

On “The Ingraham Angle” the Trump lawyer doubled-down on his dubious assertions.

“I actually think they should all congratulate me,” he said.

Giuliani was referring to an unfounded assertion he popularized that Biden called for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor in 2016 to further the business interests of his son there.

Giuliani added: “If it weren’t for me, nobody would have uncovered and faced massive corruption by the vice president of the United States. In fact, I’m a legitimate whistleblower.”

He wasn’t done.

“I have uncovered corruption that this Washington swamp has been covering up effectively for years,” he said.

