Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows Asked For Pardons After Jan. 6 Attack, Top Aide Testifies

Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows both asked for presidential pardons after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, a former White House aide said Tuesday during explosive testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a senior aide to Meadows when he served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, confirmed the details under oath.

Advertisement

“Did Rudy Giuliani ever suggest that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to Jan. 6?” asked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the committee, referring to Trump’s former personal lawyer.

“He did,” Hutchinson replied.

“Did White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ever indicate that he was interested in receiving a presidential pardon related to Jan. 6?” Cheney asked.

“Mr. Meadows did seek that pardon,” said Hutchinson. “Yes, ma’am.”

News of top White House officials asking for last-minute presidential pardons shows they were concerned about complicity in the events leading up to the attempted coup at the Capitol that resulted in nine people dead, including four police officers who died from suicide.

The revelations come days after the committee named four members of Congress who were close to the Trump White House who also sought pardons: Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Mo Brooks (Ala.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas).

Advertisement