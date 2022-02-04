‘Daily Show’ Obtains ‘Leaked’ Footage Of Rudy Giuliani On ‘The Masked Singer’

“The Daily Show” torched Rudy Giuliani’s reported appearance on “The Masked Singer” with spoof leaked footage of the program.

Trevor Noah’s team imagined a costumed Giuliani calling for “trial by combat” and pushing conspiracy theories on stage.

It’s enough to make judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walk off in disgust at Donald Trump’s henchman all over again.

Watch the video here:

LEAKED: Rudy Giuliani's Masked Singer performance pic.twitter.com/RYUdmBaz67 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 3, 2022

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” meanwhile, imagined another reality show that Giuliani could literally be dropped into: