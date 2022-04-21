Rudy Giuliani's 'Masked Singer' Reveal Disgusts Viewers

Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer” sparked outrage from viewers, with many criticizing the Fox program for hosting the attorney who led former President Donald Trump’s attempt to flip the 2020 election results.

Although the former New York City mayor and ex-personal attorney to Trump was unmasked on the competition show Wednesday night, news that he was a contestant on the program was first reported in February.

His reveal prompted one of the judges, actor Ken Jeong, to walk off the set in disgust.

“I’m done,” he said as he departed.

He should be in prison, but Rudy Giuliani is on The Masked Singer right now. pic.twitter.com/ZKM5Gkca7F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

Giuliani spoke at Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that turned into a riot and temporarily halted Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Giuliani told the audience the vote was rigged and called for “trial by combat.”

Giuliani was also heavily involved in Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election in multiple states. Trump’s legal team filed and lost more than 60 lawsuits seeking to do so.

The state of New York suspended Giuliani’s law license after a court ruled that he had made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” while fighting to change the election results. He faces possible disbarment. Giuliani is also the subject of multiple defamation lawsuits from voting system companies seeking billions in damages.

Many viewers voiced disappointment that he was allowed to appear on the program, which many viewed as an attempt to rehabilitate his image. See some of the reaction below:

Rudy Giuliani: A play in 4 acts pic.twitter.com/EFZaUWAHHM — Sara Aniano (@coolfacejane) April 21, 2022

Rudy Giuliani should be facing a judge not on the masked singer. WTF is wrong with our country? https://t.co/oakOXNbp0p — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) April 21, 2022

Good for Ken Jeong. It's pathetic that the Masked Singer would have Rudy Giuliani on its show. That they normalize the Big Lie for ratings illustrates a real problem we have in this society....no values, just whatever sells. It's a downward spiral.#themaskedsinger — Tim Bailey (@TimmyBaileyUSA) April 21, 2022

I thought there could not ever possibly be worse and more humiliating footage of Rudy Giuliani than when shit-colored sweaty dye streaked down his face.



I was wrong. https://t.co/W6I0af5Iz5 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 21, 2022

i'd say there no one the media won't try to rehabilitate but this is more humiliating than anything else https://t.co/YIJtwAhmmg — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 21, 2022

Allowing figures like Rudy Giuliani to ostensibly rehab their image through shows like this is unacceptable. https://t.co/WgJAIdu2pM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 21, 2022

ffs STOP HUMANIZING TERRIBLE PEOPLE https://t.co/vQ5vB8CWxZ — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 21, 2022

rudy giuliani on the masked singer is real "end of empire" vibes — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 21, 2022

Imagine being the president's lawyer one year then Jack in the Box on a TV show the next...the embarrassment.



Rudy Giuliani is finally revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ https://t.co/W9mnnofgS1 — Covie (@covie_93) April 21, 2022

I thought Rudy Giuliani hit rock bottom when when he pulled out his junk in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, or maybe when we caught him shaving in an airport restaurant.



But no. This happened on the Masked Singer, and there is no bottom. pic.twitter.com/Q0lv9QBHTz — Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@ImSpeaking13) April 21, 2022

I can’t blame @kenjeong for walking off after seeing it was Rudy Giuliani. This was a slap in his face. Giuliani has ties to an administration that helped push the rise in violence against Asian Americans. He has every right to be mad. Fuck Rudy Giuliani. #MaskedSinger — Scott Carasik 🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@CarasikS) April 21, 2022

Rudy Giuliani shouldn’t be on the masked singer, he should be in jail. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) April 21, 2022