Rudy Giuliani's 'Masked Singer' Reveal Disgusts Viewers

Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer” sparked outrage from viewers, with many criticizing the Fox program for hosting the attorney who led former President Donald Trump’s attempt to flip the 2020 election results.
Although the former New York City mayor and ex-personal attorney to Trump was unmasked on the competition show Wednesday night, news that he was a contestant on the program was first reported in February.
His reveal prompted one of the judges, actor Ken Jeong, to walk off the set in disgust.
“I’m done,” he said as he departed.
Giuliani spoke at Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that turned into a riot and temporarily halted Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Giuliani told the audience the vote was rigged and called for “trial by combat.”
Giuliani was also heavily involved in Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election in multiple states. Trump’s legal team filed and lost more than 60 lawsuits seeking to do so.
The state of New York suspended Giuliani’s law license after a court ruled that he had made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” while fighting to change the election results. He faces possible disbarment. Giuliani is also the subject of multiple defamation lawsuits from voting system companies seeking billions in damages.
Many viewers voiced disappointment that he was allowed to appear on the program, which many viewed as an attempt to rehabilitate his image. See some of the reaction below: