Rudy Giuliani Unveiled On 'The Masked Singer'; Judge Ken Jeong Walks Off: 'I'm Done'

Giuliani was one the speakers at Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally contesting the 2020 election results, and he led Trump’s legal efforts to overthrow the election results. Speaking to the crowd before some went on to storm the U.S. Capitol, Giuliani told them that the voting machines were rigged to make Joe Biden the president and that it was time for a “trial by combat.”

Trump’s legal team filed and lost more than 60 lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In 2020, former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin competed on the show as a pink and purple tie-dye bear, sparking backlash from viewers. In her defamation case against The New York Times earlier this year, she sought to bar the jury from seeing the video from the show.