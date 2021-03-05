Twitter users greeted Rudy Giuliani’s warning about the dangers of misinformation with derision and disbelief.
Giuliani cautioned on Twitter this week how misinformation “has become a daily occurrence on social media platforms” that if unaddressed would “eventually lead to Jefferson’s worst nightmare of a poorly informed citizenry, which he saw as the greatest danger to democracy.”
Critics recalled how Giuliani had, as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, been one of the main peddlers of the conspiracy theory that Trump had won the 2020 election.
The lie culminated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters intent on overturning the election result. At a pre-riot rally, Giuliani called for “trial by combat.”
Others reminded the former New York City mayor of the $1.3 billion lawsuit he faces for allegedly defaming Dominion Voting Systems with his election fraud falsehoods.
Many detractors mockingly suggested it was a parody post: