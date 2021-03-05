Twitter users greeted Rudy Giuliani’s warning about the dangers of misinformation with derision and disbelief.

Giuliani cautioned on Twitter this week how misinformation “has become a daily occurrence on social media platforms” that if unaddressed would “eventually lead to Jefferson’s worst nightmare of a poorly informed citizenry, which he saw as the greatest danger to democracy.”

Misinformation has become a daily occurrence on social media platforms. If continued unaddressed, it will eventually lead to Jefferson’s worst nightmare of a poorly informed citizenry, which he saw as the greatest danger to democracy.



My analysis, HERE: https://t.co/PYZ8DYFn1H pic.twitter.com/KZnB11mkvl — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 3, 2021

Critics recalled how Giuliani had, as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, been one of the main peddlers of the conspiracy theory that Trump had won the 2020 election.

The lie culminated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters intent on overturning the election result. At a pre-riot rally, Giuliani called for “trial by combat.”

Others reminded the former New York City mayor of the $1.3 billion lawsuit he faces for allegedly defaming Dominion Voting Systems with his election fraud falsehoods.

Many detractors mockingly suggested it was a parody post:

This must be a parody account. — Nina Bina (@NinaBina4Peace) March 3, 2021

If only there was a way to figure out the source of the misinformation ... https://t.co/QZjRewvEA2 — Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) March 4, 2021

This might be THE most comical tweet I've seen

YOU, Rudy talking about others spreading disinformation?

Omg. Have you no shame?🤦‍♀️ — Better Days Ahead 🇺🇸😷 (@CanonTakeMeAway) March 3, 2021

Rudy is a comedian. https://t.co/7A4wnU4hKW — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) March 3, 2021

You're going to need a much stronger apology than that, Rudy. — Autarkh (@Autarkh) March 4, 2021

The word ‘misinformation’ just jumped the shark. What do we say now https://t.co/rnP3EKaPaf — Fergal Gallagher (@gallagherfergal) March 4, 2021

Is this the onion? The Borowitz report?? 🤣😆🤣😆🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/QJQBPdcyP8 — Sarah blum (@sarahchblum) March 4, 2021

Imma guess: “dire consequences of misinformation” are holding press conferences next door to dildo stores, hair dye melting your face, getting caught in Borat with a minor, and causing violent insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. Did I get them all?? Oh, and farting in court💩 — Mandolyn ‘Wear a Mask’ Hicks (@mandolynhicks) March 4, 2021

Is this a bit? It feels like a bit. https://t.co/DhujZzpgNZ — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) March 4, 2021

This is rich coming from Trump’s very own Minister of Misinformation. — Bushdiver_BFMC109 (@RonnieRayGun) March 3, 2021

Guess what's worse than misinformation, the President's lawyer lying about the outcome of the election and working with foreign adversaries to interfere in the election. Also worse, what you did in the Borat movie. https://t.co/BKJfH4btBV — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) March 4, 2021

Uh, excuse me, but you are the chief spreader of misinformation. That is why you are being sued for $1.3 billion. Tell it to the court! — Nadine McCombs Hansen, Juris Doctor (@UtSkeeter) March 3, 2021

we have passed through the looking glass https://t.co/JKqxanptwd — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) March 4, 2021

The absolute shamelessness of this is jaw-dropping. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) March 4, 2021