Rudy Giuliani Doing A MyPillow Ad Must Mean It's The End Of Times

Now we know how Rudy Giuliani sleeps at night.

The former Trump lawyer advertised MyPillow on his YouTube podcast with all the kooky conviction you’d expect. (Watch it below.)

“I’ve been sleeping on MyPillows for some time,” Giuliani said on his “Common Sense” show, posted Thursday. “I love them. Simply the very best pillows ever made. But I just found out they also have a wide assortment of other incredible products. Like their mattress toppers, sheets, towels and slippers! And more!”

Rudy Giuliani is doing My Pillow ads during his hour-long YouTube video on UFOs. pic.twitter.com/7eIEYFpPYx — The Recount (@therecount) June 3, 2021

Giuliani shilling for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who’s pushing a baseless claim that Trump will be reinstated as president by August, makes perfect sense, given that the former New York mayor also has been promoting Trump’s election lies.

But you have to wonder if Giuliani is truly getting proper rest. He’s under federal investigation for his Ukraine escapades. And MyPillow received an average rating of 2.12 out of 5 stars on the product review platform SiteJabber.