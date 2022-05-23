Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and henchman to Donald Trump, lost his cool at a heckler during the Celebrate Israel Parade on Sunday.

It’s not clear what the heckler said, but it caught Giuliani’s attention as he made a beeline to the barricades where onlookers were gathered.

“I reduced crime, you jackass,” Giuliani fired back. “You are a brainwashed asshole.”

“Very classy,” someone ― possibly the initial heckler ― said sarcastically. “Class act.”

“I am a class act,” Giuliani declared. “You’re probably as demented as Biden!”

The “Borat 2” star then stormed off, furiously waving a tiny Israeli flag.

The moment was caught on video by journalist Jacob Kornbluh of The Forward, a news website aimed at a Jewish audience:

Giuliani, as he does in this video, has often claimed credit for declining crime rates in New York during his administration.

However, analysts say the reality is much more complicated: PolitiFact notes the decline in crime rates actually began several years before Giuliani took office. And while the trend continued under his mayorship, it was also part of a nationwide decline in crime and the impact of his policies is debatable.

