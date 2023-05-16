Rudy Giuliani Claimed To Sell Presidential Pardons For $2 Million, Lawsuit Says

Rudy Giuliani offered to sell presidential pardons for $2 million during his time as then-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, according to a lawsuit a former Giuliani aide filed Monday in New York.

Noelle Dunphy also alleged the former New York mayor pressured her into having sex with him and still owes nearly $2 million for her work as director of business development for Giuliani’s companies and as his executive assistant from 2019 to 2021.

Dunphy alleged Giuliani tried to rope her into a scheme to sell presidential pardons.

“He also asked Ms. Dunphy if she knew anyone in need of a pardon, telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split,” her 70-page lawsuit stated.

“He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through ‘the normal channels’ of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act,” she continued in the suit.

Dunphy also claimed that in February 2019, Giuliani shared his plan for handling a possible Trump defeat in the 2020 election.

“Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that Trump’s team would claim that there was ‘voter fraud’ and that Trump had actually won the election. This plan was discussed at several business meetings with Giuliani and Lev Parnas,” a Giuliani business associate, the lawsuit said.

Parnas was sentenced to nearly two years in prison in 2022 for wire fraud and other crimes.

During his YouTube show “America’s Mayor Live” on Monday, Giuliani made no mention of the lawsuit, but his communications adviser “vehemently” rejected Dunphy’s allegations.

“Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself, and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims,” Ted Goodman said, according to The Associated Press.

During his time in office, Trump issued 143 pardons to people, including war criminals and subjects of ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to onetime White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Giuliani sought a presidential pardon following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. He didn’t get it.

In her lengthy legal complaint, Dunphy explained she accepted a job offer from Giuliani, which she considered a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” at the time, with a salary of $1 million a year plus expenses and a pledge that he would represent her for free as her lawyer in a dispute with an ex-partner.

However, Giuliani said “her pay would have to be deferred and her employment kept ‘secret’” until he finalized his divorce because his then-wife and her lawyers were closely monitoring his expenses, the lawsuit said.

Dunphy’s suit detailed several instances in which he made unwanted sexual advances, including asking her for “flirtatious photos,” pressuring her to consume alcohol, and coercing her to perform oral sex on him. She said Giuliani requested she work from his home rather than the company’s offices, and “often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her.”