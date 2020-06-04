Rudy Giuliani's TV Fight With Piers Morgan Goes Wildly Off The Rails

Piers Morgan’s interview with Rudy Giuliani Thursday went absolutely haywire ― and you won’t be able to look away. (See the clip below.)

The “Good Morning Britain” host reportedly argued with Donald Trump’s personal attorney over the president’s “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” threatened crackdown against people protesting the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The discussion devolved from there. Big time.

“You’re a disgrace,” Giuliani snapped.

“You sound completely barking mad,” Morgan retorted.

Giuliani called him a “big liar” and insulted Morgan for his canceled CNN show in the U.S.

The calmer Morgan then scorched the unhinged former New York City mayor: “When I used to interview you, you were an intelligent, reasonable man. And you’ve gone completely mad. And you sound deranged, you’re abusive, it’s really sad to see what’s happened to you.”

Co-host Susanna Reid, who had enough of the personal attacks, said: “I’m not sure our viewers want to watch that.”

Oh yes, they do:

Rudy Giuliani completely loses the plot on #GMB.



Piers Morgan - you sound completely barking mad. pic.twitter.com/iS6kyJWfVi — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 4, 2020