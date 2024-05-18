U.S. NewsDonald TrumpRudy GiulianiArizona

Rudy Giuliani Served With Arizona Indictment During Birthday Bash

"If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning ... They must dismiss the indictment," the Donald Trump ally said shortly beforehand.
Sebastian Murdock
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Rudy Giuliani on Friday celebrated his upcoming 80th birthday by taunting prosecutors shortly before he was served with an indictment over his efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and longtime ally to ex-President Donald Trump, was partying with dozens of guests in Palm Beach, Florida, when officials with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office crashed the shindig to serve him with the indictment.

In April, Giuliani and more than a dozen others were indicted by a grand jury over an alleged scheme to have fake electors claim that Trump won Arizona in the 2020 election. (Joe Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes.)

Following the grand jury’s decision, prosecutors had been unable to find and serve Giuliani with the indictment, leading him to claim that if authorities couldn’t serve him by Saturday, they would have to dismiss the charges he faces.

“If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes,” the ex-Trump lawyer wrote Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Giuliani later deleted that tweet, and his birthday bash was soon stormed by officials “like it was Normandy,” a person at the event told the New York Post.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) confirmed on X that Giuliani had been served around 11 p.m.

“The final defendant [in the fake electors case] was served moments ago,” she wrote in reference to Giuliani, adding that “nobody is above the law.”

Mayes also shared an image of Giuliani’s now-deleted tweet taunting prosecutors.

Related

Donald TrumpRudy GiulianiArizona
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot