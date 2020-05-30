Rudy Giuliani sent tweeters into overdrive on Friday night with a single character post on the social media platform:
Users immediately scrambled to suggest what the hash symbol could mean.
Some believed it was just another butt-dial from the former New York mayor, who is now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.
Others thought he’d been trying to dial into a conference call, proposed hashtags he may have been about to post, referenced Trump’s ongoing feud with Twitter and noted the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
Many also noted how Giuliani (who’s previously struggled with his Apple AirPods) was the president’s former cybersecurity adviser.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter