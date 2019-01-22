Twitter Gives Rudy Giuliani Hell For His Imagined Talk To St. Peter

People on Twitter unleashed their devilish sense of humor after Rudy Giuliani said he could explain to St. Peter why “He lied for Trump” might be his epitaph.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, was discussing the impact his defense of Trump might have on his own legacy.

“I am afraid it will be on my gravestone: ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump,’” the former New York mayor told The New Yorker in an article posted Monday. “Somehow, I don’t think that will be it. But, if it is, so what do I care? I’ll be dead. I figure I can explain it to St. Peter. He will be on my side.”

Giuliani said he was joking, and denied saying anything “untruthful” as a lawyer. But some folks believed his imagined chat with St. Peter could never happen, or suspected he’d be heading toward a different address in the afterlife.