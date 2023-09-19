Rudy Giuliani Is Sued For $1.4 Million In Unpaid Legal Fees

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rudy Giuliani was sued on Monday by his former attorneys, who claim he owes nearly $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees.

Robert Costello, a partner at the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, filed the lawsuit in a New York court, claiming the firm represented Giuliani and provided various legal services from November 2019 to July 2023. The suit alleges Giuliani owes more than $1.57 million in legal fees, but has paid only $214,000. Costello is seeking the remaining balance, plus interest.

Advertisement

Giuliani was recently indicted in Georgia alongside Trump and 17 other defendants as part of a sweeping racketeering case linked to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. Costello’s firm represented Giuliani during part of that investigation, as well as during special counsel Jack Smith’s case into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Giuliani responded to the suit in a statement to NBC News, saying the fees quoted in the legal filings were “way in excess” of “anything approaching legitimate.”

“I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” Giuliani told the news outlet. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

The suit alleges Rudy Giuliani owed more than $1.57 million in legal fees, but has paid only $214,000. Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

Advertisement

Costello responded to Giuliani later Monday, telling CBS News: “How can he take a personal affront when he owes my firm $1.4 million? For almost four years he received bills and never complained (and never paid).”

“He only said they were excessive when we told him we would sue. It’s too late for that frivolous claim as he will find out in court,” Costello said. “I’m sorry he took the low road here because he is feeling desperate.”

The former New York City mayor has reportedly struggled to pay his mammoth legal bills related to his work for Trump after the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani listed his storied Manhattan apartment for sale and has been hawking videos on Cameo to bring in cash.