Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In New York

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in the state of New York.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and the former head prosecutor for the federal Southern District of New York, was suspended for making “false and misleading statements” about the election loss of his client, former President Donald Trump.

In a ruling sought by the Attorney Grievance Committee of the First Judicial Department (a mid-level appellate court in the state), a five judge panel implemented an interim suspension of Giuliani’s law license, pending further AGC proceedings.

The ruling, issued Thursday, takes effect immediately.

“There is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court wrote in its decision.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

In a statement to CNBC, Giuliani lawyers John Leventhal and Barry Kamins called the decision disappointing, noting Giuliani was suspended “prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged.”

“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” the statement said. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

Thursday’s development is separate from an ongoing investigation into Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, where he may have acted as a foreign agent while serving as Trump’s personal attorney.

As part of that investigation, FBI agents seized more than 10 computers and phones in a raid on Giuliani’s home and office last month.