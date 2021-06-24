POLITICS

Rudy Giuliani's Suspension Inspires New Levels Of Twitter Snark

One Twitter user asked: "Does 'I represented Donald Trump for free, and all I got was this lousy law license suspension and possible disbarment' fit on a t-shirt?"

The suspension of Rudy Giuliani’s law license represents a fall from grace for the former New York City mayor, but it also inspired Twitter users to new heights of snark.

On Thursday, a five-judge panel suspended Giuliani from practicing law in New York state, based on his record of making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the election loss of his client, former President Donald Trump.

Folks on Twitter used the occasion to drag Giuliani ― and it got brutal.

Some pointed out that this just isn’t Giuliani’s year.

Others wondered: Why stop at Giuliani, when there are so many other bad actors who tried to promote the Big Lie?

One person noted that the day was a fitting anniversary for Giuliani’s fall.

Still, there was at least one lingering question...

