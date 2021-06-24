Rudy Giuliani's Suspension Inspires New Levels Of Twitter Snark

The suspension of Rudy Giuliani’s law license represents a fall from grace for the former New York City mayor, but it also inspired Twitter users to new heights of snark.

On Thursday, a five-judge panel suspended Giuliani from practicing law in New York state, based on his record of making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the election loss of his client, former President Donald Trump.

Folks on Twitter used the occasion to drag Giuliani ― and it got brutal.

Good thing Giuliani has that lucrative MyPillow sponsorship. https://t.co/ijjc0gkMEv — Max Burns (@themaxburns) June 24, 2021

Thank you for your service, Borat's daughter https://t.co/rIj2Ai8uIx — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) June 24, 2021

Now may he fade away to the great pervy hotel room in the sky. https://t.co/T0VNDHdqUQ — Joe Baur (@BaurJoe) June 24, 2021

4 seasons total landscaping for the win. https://t.co/pinOKsq31B — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 24, 2021

HAAAAAHHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Roy Cohn sends his salutations from the fires of hell. https://t.co/llOz08JN6c — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) June 24, 2021

Imagine "Marrying Your Cousin" not even cracking the top 10 of most embarrassing things about you https://t.co/4vyGn2kIOk — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 24, 2021

Some pointed out that this just isn’t Giuliani’s year.

It’s hard to imagine anyone having a more embarrassing year than Rudy.



- Face melted at a presser

- Ended up at a landscaping place between a sex shop at a crematorium instead of a hotel

- Farted on camera and probably gave Jenna Ellis covid

- Got Sacha Cohen’d



Now this: https://t.co/j10QyzGWIn — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 24, 2021

Others wondered: Why stop at Giuliani, when there are so many other bad actors who tried to promote the Big Lie?

Cool now do the sitting members of Congress who are attorneys and voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election https://t.co/e1RGiH7TDp — Fiddler (@cFidd) June 24, 2021

One person noted that the day was a fitting anniversary for Giuliani’s fall.

June 24, 1986: Trump lawyer Roy Cohn disbarred



June 24, 2021: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani disbarred pic.twitter.com/H6KdkbDAQ3 — Max Abelson (@maxabelson) June 24, 2021

Let me correct myself: Giuliani's license to practice law has been suspended in New York. The order is here https://t.co/ps6eOO8ud8 — Max Abelson (@maxabelson) June 24, 2021

Still, there was at least one lingering question...

Does “I represented Donald Trump for free, and all I got was this lousy law license suspension and possible disbarment” fit on a t-shirt? — Mark Ryan (@Mark_J_Ryan) June 24, 2021