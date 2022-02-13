Rudy Giuliani Reportedly In Talks To Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee

Donald Trump’s longtime friend and former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is in discussions about testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing three unnamed sources.

The former New York City mayor was subpoenaed by the committee last month along with three Trump campaign attorneys involved in efforts to overturn the presidential election: Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

The House committee granted Giuliani’s request to reschedule a deposition planned for Tuesday.

Though Giuliani is considering cooperating, he is also still weighing whether to invoke attorney-client privilege, the Times reported. But he has reportedly signaled through his attorney that he intends to “take a less confrontational stance” to the committee’s requests than several other close Trump allies have.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, for example, has flat-out refused to cooperate. He is facing trial this summer on charges of criminal contempt of Congress.

Giuliani may be motivated to avoid a pricey legal fight if he fights his subpoena, according to the newspaper.