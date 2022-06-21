Rudy Giuliani Had 'Lots Of Theories' About Voter Fraud 'But No Evidence': Arizona Official

Rudy Giuliani apparently didn’t let a little thing like “facts” stop him from trying to get one Arizona Republican official to replace Joe Biden’s electors with a group that supported then-President Donald Trump.
In fact, Trump’s personal lawyer told Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers that, although he had “lots of theories” as to why Trump really won the 2020 presidential election, he just didn’t “have the evidence.”
During Tuesday’s hearing of the House select committee investigating the events before and on Jan. 6, 2021, Bowers said he repeatedly pressed the former New York City mayor for actual proof of election fraud but never received the evidence Giuliani claimed to have and promised to send.
Bowers told the committee that he recalled Giuliani telling him, ″’We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.’”
Bowers added: “And I don’t know if that was a gaffe or maybe he didn’t think through what he said, but both myself and others in my group … both remember that specifically, and afterwards we kind of laughed about it.”
Bowers said he kept asking Trump’s team for proof of Giuliani’s claims but said they never handed it over.
News that Giuliani had no proof of the election lies he was propagating set off strong reactions among Twitter users.