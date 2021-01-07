Rudy Giuliani Called For 'Trial By Combat' Before Wednesday's Violence

Selective amnesia is spelled R-U-D-Y.

Hours before a terrorizing mob overran the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani clambered on stage and urged the very same crowd that would later turn violent to embrace “trial by combat.”

The Trump supporters, gathered for a “Save America” rally, more than took him up on it.

"Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Four people died in the ensuing rampage, which forced the evacuation of the U.S. Capitol and temporarily postponed Congress’ ability to fulfill necessary constitutional duties.

Now, 24 hours later, Giuliani is condemning the violence ― while conveniently ignoring his own very direct role in fomenting it.

In two tweets Thursday morning, the conspiracy-spreading attorney called Wednesday’s violence “shameful” and “counter productive.”

The violence at the Capitol was shameful.



It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left.



This violence is condemned in the strongest terms.



Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 7, 2021

Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party.



Violence is rejected, condemned and counter productive.



Antifa involvement is no excuse.



It contradicts our values. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 7, 2021

He made no mention of his own comments from Wednesday, though he did seek to draw a false equivalence with the protests for racial justice that swept the country this summer.

Giuliani also used the occasion to once again repeat the long-disproved conspiracy theory, for which he has no evidence, that the Nov. 3 election was somehow fraudulent ― a claim that also was directly responsible for the conduct of Trump supporters Wednesday.

