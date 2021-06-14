POLITICS

Rudy Giuliani’s Trump Birthday Tweet Gets Side-Eye From Twitter Users

The former president's former attorney claimed that "everyone" misses Donald Trump's policies, but many Twitter users begged to differ.

Donald Trump turned 75 on Monday, and his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani offered the former president some good cheer and a lot of hyperbole bordering on falsehood.

The former New York City mayor posted a birthday tweet saying that “everyone” says they miss Trump’s policies.

Of course, that claim doesn’t hold up to scrutiny for a variety of reasons.

While Trump does remain popular with Republicans, current President Joe Biden’s approval rating is currently 53%, according to FiveThirtyEight. Trump left office with only a 39% approval rating.

Many Twitter users didn’t appreciate Giuliani speaking for them.

