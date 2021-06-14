Rudy Giuliani’s Trump Birthday Tweet Gets Side-Eye From Twitter Users

Donald Trump turned 75 on Monday, and his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani offered the former president some good cheer and a lot of hyperbole bordering on falsehood.
The former New York City mayor posted a birthday tweet saying that “everyone” says they miss Trump’s policies.
Of course, that claim doesn’t hold up to scrutiny for a variety of reasons.
While Trump does remain popular with Republicans, current President Joe Biden’s approval rating is currently 53%, according to FiveThirtyEight. Trump left office with only a 39% approval rating.
Many Twitter users didn’t appreciate Giuliani speaking for them.
