Rudy Giuliani Says Trump Is 'Looking At Other Options' After Texas Lawsuit Bombs

Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said Friday that the president was “looking at other options” — including more legal action — now that the Supreme Court has shot down the Texas lawsuit challenging election results in four states that went for President-elect Joe Biden.

The high court said Texas had no standing to seek to toss the votes in other states.

Giuliani, who has spearheaded Trump’s failed legal attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election, was asked on Newsmax about Trump’s reaction to the news from the Supreme Court. Giuliani responded: “The president’s reaction is to look at other options. I mean, we always knew that this [loss] was an option.”

He explained that “originally we thought about this as possibly four or five separate cases. So that’s the option we’re going to have to go to,” Giuliani added. “There is nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately.”

He continued: “We really believe ... these facts need to be heard.” Giuliani falsely claimed that “voter fraud” in the election was the “worst in our history so far.” There is absolutely no evidence of election fraud.

Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax that Trump pivoted to other options once he heard about the Supreme Court's decision, saying that they may file more cases pic.twitter.com/sXecAvT0Vw — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court’s order was widely regarded as a final, devastating blow to the Trump team’s challenge to the presidential election results. Trump, who filed a motion to join the Texas suit, called the legal action “the big one.”

The Electoral College is meeting Monday — virtually — to cast ballots for the next president, reflecting the decision of American voters.

Trump has refused to concede the race and has repeatedly claimed, without any evidence, that the election was rigged.

The president skipped Friday night’s Christmas party at the White House after the news from the Supreme Court. Guests were informed of Trump’s no-show about 10 minutes before he was scheduled to arrive, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.

At the White House Christmas Party, guests were informed about 10 minutes ago that the president won't be joining them to make remarks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 12, 2020