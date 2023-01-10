Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed For Records Related To Work For Trump: Reports

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlets that the subpoena was sent in November, before Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to take over investigations into possible efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election results.

According to the Times, the subpoena demanded that Giuliani hand over documents concerning his work for Trump and any related payments he received. Shortly after Trump lost his race against President Joe Biden, the president’s former attorney filed several lawsuits on his behalf attempting to overturn the results of the election. The source familiar with the matter said some of the records may relate to payments made by Trump’s fundraising effort, Save America PAC.

An adviser for Giuliani told CNN, which also reported on a subpoena for Giuliani, that his client “is unaware of the specific claims by this so-called ‘anonymous source,’ and therefore is not in position to respond.”

There have been no known sightings of Giuliani at Washington’s federal courthouse in recent weeks, Bloomberg noted.

It’s unclear whether Smith’s office has taken over for the part of the inquiry surrounding Giuliani. The special counsel is currently exploring whether Trump attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results and looking into the presence of numerous classified documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last summer.

Smith may wrap up his investigation soon and potentially file charges against Trump in the coming months, sources told Bloomberg last week.